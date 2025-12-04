Издание Rolling Stone назвало Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 лучшей игрой 2025 года

Издание Rolling Stone представило ежегодный список лучших игр. В 2025 году издание признало Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 игрой года - она возглавила список.
Вслед за ней расположились Hades 2 и Donkey Kong Bananza - обе игры получили высокие оценки критиков и игроков. Пятёрку лидеров замыкают Dispatch и Ghost of Yotei.
Топ-25 игр 2025 года по версии Rolling Stone:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Hades 2
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yotei
- Blue Prince
- The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ball x Pit
- ARC Raiders
- South of Midnight
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Mario Kart World
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
- Battlefield 6
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Absolum
- Despelote
- The Séance of Blake Manor
- Split Fiction
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Rematch
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
- Silent Hill f
В двадцатке нет Kingdom Come, всё что нужно знать о журнале.
а ну понятно почему там донки конг аж на 3 месте