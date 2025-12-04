ЧАТ ИГРЫ
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 24.04.2025
Экшен, Адвенчура, Ролевая, Пошаговая, От третьего лица
8.9 3 417 оценок

Издание Rolling Stone назвало Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 лучшей игрой 2025 года

AceTheKing AceTheKing

Издание Rolling Stone представило ежегодный список лучших игр. В 2025 году издание признало Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 игрой года - она возглавила список.

Вслед за ней расположились Hades 2 и Donkey Kong Bananza - обе игры получили высокие оценки критиков и игроков. Пятёрку лидеров замыкают Dispatch и Ghost of Yotei.

Топ-25 игр 2025 года по версии Rolling Stone:

  1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  2. Hades 2
  3. Donkey Kong Bananza
  4. Dispatch
  5. Ghost of Yotei
  6. Blue Prince
  7. The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy
  8. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  9. Ball x Pit
  10. ARC Raiders
  11. South of Midnight
  12. Hollow Knight: Silksong
  13. Mario Kart World
  14. Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
  15. Battlefield 6
  16. Ninja Gaiden 4
  17. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
  18. Absolum
  19. Despelote
  20. The Séance of Blake Manor
  21. Split Fiction
  22. Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
  23. Rematch
  24. Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
  25. Silent Hill f
Иваныч из Тулы

В двадцатке нет Kingdom Come, всё что нужно знать о журнале.

1
нитгитлистер
высокие оценки критиков

а ну понятно почему там донки конг аж на 3 месте