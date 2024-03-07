Baldur's Gate 3 номинировали сразу в 10 категориях премии BAFTA Games Awards

Британская академия кино и телевизионных искусств представила номинантов премии BAFTA Games Awards 2023 года. Baldur's Gate 3 попала сразу в 10 категорий, среди которых «Игра года», «Лучший мультиплеер», «Лучший сюжет» и другие. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 и Alan Wake 2 оказались в 9 и 8 номинациях соответственно.
Победителей объявят 11 апреля 2024 года в рамках фестиваля London Games.
Номинанты BAFTA Games Awards:
Игра года
- Alan Wake 2;
- Baldur’s Gate 3;
- Dave the Diver;
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
- Super Mario Bros Wonder.
Лучшие анимации
- Alan Wake 2;
- Hi-Fi Rush;
- Hogwarts Legacy;
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor;
- Super Mario Bros Wonder.
Лучший арт-дизайн
- Alan Wake 2;
- Baldur’s Gate 3;
- Cocoon;
- Diablo 4;
- Final Fantasy 16;
- Hi-Fi Rush.
Лучшее аудио
- Alan Wake 2;
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3;
- Hi-Fi Rush;
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Лучшая британская игра
- Cassette Beasts;
- Dead Island 2;
- Disney Illusion Island;
- Football Manager 2024;
- Viewfinder;
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin.
Лучшая дебютная игра
- Cocoon;
- Dave the Diver;
- Dredge;
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical;
- Venba;
- Viewfinder.
Лучшая поддержка
- Cyberpunk 2077;
- Final Fantasy 14 Online;
- Fortnite;
- Forza Horizon 5;
- Genshin Impact;
- No Man’s Sky.
Лучшая семейная игра
- Cocoon;
- Dave the Diver;
- Disney Illusion Island;
- Hi-Fi Rush;
- Hogwarts Legacy;
- Super Mario Bros Wonder.
Больше чем просто игра
- Chants of Sennaar;
- Goodbye Volcano High;
- Tchia;
- TERRA;
- Thirsty Suitors.
Лучший гейм-дизайн
- Cocoon;
- Dave the Diver;
- Dredge;
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
- Viewfinder.
Лучший мультиплеер
- Baldur’s Gate 3;
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3;
- Diablo 4;
- Forza Motorsport;
- Party Animals;
- Super Mario Bros Wonder.
Лучшая музыка
- Alan Wake 2;
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage;
- Baldur’s Gate 3;
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Лучший сюжет
- Alan Wake 2;
- Baldur’s Gate 3;
- Dredge;
- Final Fantasy 16;
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Лучшая новая вселенная
- Chants of Sennaar;
- Dave the Diver;
- Dredge;
- Hi-Fi Rush;
- Jusant;
- Viewfinder.
Лучшее техническое достижение
- Alan Wake 2;
- Final Fantasy 16;
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain;
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
- Starfield.
Выбор игроков
- Baldur’s Gate 3;
- Cyberpunk 2077;
- Fortnite;
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;
- Lethal Company;
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
Лучший исполнитель роли первого плана
- Амелия Тайлер, Baldur’s Gate 3;
- Кэмерон Монахэн, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor;
- Наджи Джетер, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
- Нил Ньюбон, Baldur’s Gate 3;
- Саманта Беар, Baldur’s Gate 3;
- Юрий Ловенталь, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
Лучший исполнитель роли второго плана
- Эндрю Уинкотт, Baldur’s Gate 3;
- Дебра Уилсон, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor;
- Ральф Инесон, Final Fantasy 16;
- Сэм Лейк, Alan Wake 2;
- Тони Тодд, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
- Трейси Уайлс, Baldur’s Gate 3.
ее, голос Карлах в номинации, держу кулачки за нее!
Я так и не смог осилить себя пройти, застрял в 3м акте, какой то он душный. Во 2м акте мне хотелось попасть в 3й, а в 3м мне хочется обратно во 2й )
Еще камера не очень удобная местами.