Baldur's Gate 3 06.10.2020
Ролевая, Пошаговая, Вид сверху, Фэнтези
9.4 11 802 оценки

Baldur's Gate 3 номинировали сразу в 10 категориях премии BAFTA Games Awards

Simple Jack
Новости

Британская академия кино и телевизионных искусств представила номинантов премии BAFTA Games Awards 2023 года. Baldur's Gate 3 попала сразу в 10 категорий, среди которых «Игра года», «Лучший мультиплеер», «Лучший сюжет» и другие. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 и Alan Wake 2 оказались в 9 и 8 номинациях соответственно.

Победителей объявят 11 апреля 2024 года в рамках фестиваля London Games.

Номинанты BAFTA Games Awards:

Игра года

  • Alan Wake 2;
  • Baldur’s Gate 3;
  • Dave the Diver;
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
  • Super Mario Bros Wonder.

Лучшие анимации

  • Alan Wake 2;
  • Hi-Fi Rush;
  • Hogwarts Legacy;
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor;
  • Super Mario Bros Wonder.

Лучший арт-дизайн

  • Alan Wake 2;
  • Baldur’s Gate 3;
  • Cocoon;
  • Diablo 4;
  • Final Fantasy 16;
  • Hi-Fi Rush.

Лучшее аудио

  • Alan Wake 2;
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3;
  • Hi-Fi Rush;
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Лучшая британская игра

  • Cassette Beasts;
  • Dead Island 2;
  • Disney Illusion Island;
  • Football Manager 2024;
  • Viewfinder;
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin.

Лучшая дебютная игра

  • Cocoon;
  • Dave the Diver;
  • Dredge;
  • Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical;
  • Venba;
  • Viewfinder.

Лучшая поддержка

  • Cyberpunk 2077;
  • Final Fantasy 14 Online;
  • Fortnite;
  • Forza Horizon 5;
  • Genshin Impact;
  • No Man’s Sky.

Лучшая семейная игра

  • Cocoon;
  • Dave the Diver;
  • Disney Illusion Island;
  • Hi-Fi Rush;
  • Hogwarts Legacy;
  • Super Mario Bros Wonder.

Больше чем просто игра

  • Chants of Sennaar;
  • Goodbye Volcano High;
  • Tchia;
  • TERRA;
  • Thirsty Suitors.

Лучший гейм-дизайн

  • Cocoon;
  • Dave the Diver;
  • Dredge;
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
  • Viewfinder.

Лучший мультиплеер

  • Baldur’s Gate 3;
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3;
  • Diablo 4;
  • Forza Motorsport;
  • Party Animals;
  • Super Mario Bros Wonder.

Лучшая музыка

  • Alan Wake 2;
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage;
  • Baldur’s Gate 3;
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Лучший сюжет

  • Alan Wake 2;
  • Baldur’s Gate 3;
  • Dredge;
  • Final Fantasy 16;
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Лучшая новая вселенная

  • Chants of Sennaar;
  • Dave the Diver;
  • Dredge;
  • Hi-Fi Rush;
  • Jusant;
  • Viewfinder.

Лучшее техническое достижение

  • Alan Wake 2;
  • Final Fantasy 16;
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain;
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
  • Starfield.

Выбор игроков

  • Baldur’s Gate 3;
  • Cyberpunk 2077;
  • Fortnite;
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;
  • Lethal Company;
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Лучший исполнитель роли первого плана

  • Амелия Тайлер, Baldur’s Gate 3;
  • Кэмерон Монахэн, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor;
  • Наджи Джетер, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
  • Нил Ньюбон, Baldur’s Gate 3;
  • Саманта Беар, Baldur’s Gate 3;
  • Юрий Ловенталь, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Лучший исполнитель роли второго плана

  • Эндрю Уинкотт, Baldur’s Gate 3;
  • Дебра Уилсон, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor;
  • Ральф Инесон, Final Fantasy 16;
  • Сэм Лейк, Alan Wake 2;
  • Тони Тодд, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
  • Трейси Уайлс, Baldur’s Gate 3.
Комментарии: 2
mongol312

ее, голос Карлах в номинации, держу кулачки за нее!

1
Qwa7

Я так и не смог осилить себя пройти, застрял в 3м акте, какой то он душный. Во 2м акте мне хотелось попасть в 3й, а в 3м мне хочется обратно во 2й )

Еще камера не очень удобная местами.

0