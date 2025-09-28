В Silent Hill f можно разблокировать настоящие эпические настройки

На прошлой неделе Konami выпустила новую игру серии Silent Hill — Silent Hill f, которая работает на Unreal Engine 5. Но, в отличие от некоторых других игр для UE5, она не выглядит потрясающе. Энтузиасты нашли несколько скрытых настроек, которые можно разблокировать, благодаря которым игра выглядит гораздо лучше.
Silent Hill f не позволяет включить Hardware Lumen или настоящие эпические настройки графики из внутриигрового меню. Чтобы использовать их, нужно отредактировать INI-файл. Естественно, эти скрытые настройки снижают производительность.
Чтобы разблокировать скрытые настройки, создайте файл Engine.ini в папке AppData\Local\SHf\Saved\Config\Windows и скопируйте в него следующий код. После этого убедитесь, что этот файл доступен только для чтения.
[SystemSettings]
r.Lumen.HardwareRayTracing=1
r.Lumen.Reflections.HardwareRayTracing=1
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.HardwareRayTracing=1
r.LumenScene.DirectLighting.HardwareRayTracing=1
r.ContactShadows.OverrideLengthInWS=1
r.ContactShadows.OverrideLength=25
r.ContactShadows.OverrideShadowCastingIntensity=1
r.ContactShadows.OverrideNonShadowCastingIntensity=1
r.SkylightIntensityMultiplier=0.65
r.ShadowQuality=5
r.Shadow.Virtual.ForceOnlyVirtualShadowMaps=0
r.Shadow.Virtual.ResolutionLodBiasLocal=-2.0
r.Shadow.Virtual.ResolutionLodBiasLocalMoving=-2.0
r.Shadow.Virtual.ResolutionLodBiasDirectional=-1.0
r.Shadow.Virtual.smrt.samplesperraylocal=2
r.Shadow.Virtual.smrt.samplesperrayhair=2
r.Shadow.Virtual.smrt.samplesperraydirectional=2
r.Shadow.Virtual.smrt.texelditherscalelocal=4
r.Shadow.Virtual.SMRT.TexelDitherScaleDirectional=6
r.Shadow.Virtual.ScreenRayLength=0.02
r.Shadow.InsetDownscaleFactor=0
r.Shadow.PerObjectDirectionalDepthBias=0.5
r.Shadow.PerObjectDirectionalSlopeDepthBias=3
r.Shadow.PerObjectSpotLightDepthBias=0.5
r.Shadow.PerObjectSpotLightSlopeDepthBias=3
r.Shadow.ShadowMaxSlopeScaleDepthBias=3
r.Shadow.SpotLightDepthBias=0.5
r.lumen.tracemeshsdfs=1
r.Lumen.TraceMeshSDFs.TraceDistance=240
r.Lumen.ScreenTracingSource=1
r.Lumen.DiffuseIndirect.SurfaceBias=8
r.LumenScene.DirectLighting.UpdateFactor=8
r.LumenScene.Radiosity.UpdateFactor=4
r.LumenScene.Radiosity.MaxRayIntensity=99
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.TraceMeshSDFs=0
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.DownsampleFactor=12
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.MaxRayIntensity=1
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.MaxRoughnessToEvaluateRoughSpecular=2
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.MaxRoughnessToEvaluateRoughSpecularForFoliage=1
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.ScreenTraces.HZBTraversal.SkipHairHits=0
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.ScreenTraces.HZBTraversal.SkipFoliageHits=0
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.ScreenTraces.HZBTraversal.FullResDepth=1
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.ScreenTraces.HZBTraversal.MaxIterations=30
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.ScreenTraces.HZBTraversal.RelativeDepthThickness=0.2
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.ShortRangeAO.ScreenSpace.SlopeCompareToleranceScale=4.0
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.ShortRangeAO.ScreenSpace.FoliageOcclusionStrength=1.0
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.ShortRangeAO.MaxMultibounceAlbedo=0.8
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.ShortRangeAO.ApplyDuringIntegration=0
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.RadianceCache.ProbeResolution=64
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.RoughSpecularSamplingMode=1
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.DiffuseIntegralMethod=0
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.Temporal.MaxFramesAccumulated=4
r.Lumen.Reflections.RadianceCache=1
r.Lumen.Reflections.GGXSamplingBias=0.7
r.Lumen.Reflections.HierarchicalScreenTraces.MaxIterations=96
r.Lumen.Reflections.SmoothBias=0.76
r.Lumen.Reflections.MaxRoughnessToTrace=0.63
r.Lumen.Reflections.Temporal.MaxFramesAccumulated=0
r.Lumen.Reflections.DownsampleFactor=0
r.Lumen.Reflections.HiResSurface=1
r.Lumen.Reflections.SampleSceneColorAtHit=1
r.Lumen.Reflections.SpecularScale=0.8
r.Lumen.TranslucencyVolume.MaxRayIntensity=0.62
r.Lumen.TranslucencyReflections.FrontLayer.Enable=1
r.Lumen.TranslucencyReflections.FrontLayer.Allow=1
r.SSR.Quality=4
r.SSR.MaxRoughness=1
r.SSR.Stencil=1
r.VolumetricFog.GridPixelSize=7
r.VolumetricFog.GridSizeZ=192
r.VolumetricFog.UpsampleJitterMultiplier=0.55
r.VolumetricCloud.EnableLocalLightsSampling=1
r.VolumetricRenderTarget.Mode=3
r.SSS.Scale=3.5
r.SSS.SampleSet=2
r.SSS.Quality=1
r.SSS.HalfRes=0
r.SSS.Filter=1
r.Water.SingleLayerWater.SupportCloudShadow=1
r.ParallelShadowsNonWholeScene=1
Игру на анрыле можно настроить стандартной конфигурацией из документации анрыла? Быть такого не может! А представьте что будет, если она ещё и модификации через пакеты поддерживает 😱
Да не, бред какой-то...
Выглядит лучше,но забирает половину фпс,хотя это в 4к