Silent Hill f 25.09.2025
Экшен, Адвенчура, Ужасы, От третьего лица
7.6 492 оценки

В Silent Hill f можно разблокировать настоящие эпические настройки

monk70 monk70

На прошлой неделе Konami выпустила новую игру серии Silent Hill — Silent Hill f, которая работает на Unreal Engine 5. Но, в отличие от некоторых других игр для UE5, она не выглядит потрясающе. Энтузиасты нашли несколько скрытых настроек, которые можно разблокировать, благодаря которым игра выглядит гораздо лучше.

Silent Hill f не позволяет включить Hardware Lumen или настоящие эпические настройки графики из внутриигрового меню. Чтобы использовать их, нужно отредактировать INI-файл. Естественно, эти скрытые настройки снижают производительность.

Чтобы разблокировать скрытые настройки, создайте файл Engine.ini в папке AppData\Local\SHf\Saved\Config\Windows и скопируйте в него следующий код. После этого убедитесь, что этот файл доступен только для чтения.

[SystemSettings]

r.Lumen.HardwareRayTracing=1
r.Lumen.Reflections.HardwareRayTracing=1
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.HardwareRayTracing=1 
r.LumenScene.DirectLighting.HardwareRayTracing=1 
r.ContactShadows.OverrideLengthInWS=1
r.ContactShadows.OverrideLength=25
r.ContactShadows.OverrideShadowCastingIntensity=1 
r.ContactShadows.OverrideNonShadowCastingIntensity=1 
r.SkylightIntensityMultiplier=0.65
r.ShadowQuality=5 
r.Shadow.Virtual.ForceOnlyVirtualShadowMaps=0 
r.Shadow.Virtual.ResolutionLodBiasLocal=-2.0 
r.Shadow.Virtual.ResolutionLodBiasLocalMoving=-2.0 
r.Shadow.Virtual.ResolutionLodBiasDirectional=-1.0 
r.Shadow.Virtual.smrt.samplesperraylocal=2 
r.Shadow.Virtual.smrt.samplesperrayhair=2 
r.Shadow.Virtual.smrt.samplesperraydirectional=2 
r.Shadow.Virtual.smrt.texelditherscalelocal=4 
r.Shadow.Virtual.SMRT.TexelDitherScaleDirectional=6 
r.Shadow.Virtual.ScreenRayLength=0.02
r.Shadow.InsetDownscaleFactor=0 
r.Shadow.PerObjectDirectionalDepthBias=0.5 
r.Shadow.PerObjectDirectionalSlopeDepthBias=3 
r.Shadow.PerObjectSpotLightDepthBias=0.5 
r.Shadow.PerObjectSpotLightSlopeDepthBias=3 
r.Shadow.ShadowMaxSlopeScaleDepthBias=3
r.Shadow.SpotLightDepthBias=0.5 
r.lumen.tracemeshsdfs=1
r.Lumen.TraceMeshSDFs.TraceDistance=240 
r.Lumen.ScreenTracingSource=1
r.Lumen.DiffuseIndirect.SurfaceBias=8 
r.LumenScene.DirectLighting.UpdateFactor=8 
r.LumenScene.Radiosity.UpdateFactor=4 
r.LumenScene.Radiosity.MaxRayIntensity=99 
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.TraceMeshSDFs=0 
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.DownsampleFactor=12 
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.MaxRayIntensity=1 
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.MaxRoughnessToEvaluateRoughSpecular=2 
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.MaxRoughnessToEvaluateRoughSpecularForFoliage=1
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.ScreenTraces.HZBTraversal.SkipHairHits=0 
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.ScreenTraces.HZBTraversal.SkipFoliageHits=0 
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.ScreenTraces.HZBTraversal.FullResDepth=1 
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.ScreenTraces.HZBTraversal.MaxIterations=30 
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.ScreenTraces.HZBTraversal.RelativeDepthThickness=0.2
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.ShortRangeAO.ScreenSpace.SlopeCompareToleranceScale=4.0
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.ShortRangeAO.ScreenSpace.FoliageOcclusionStrength=1.0
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.ShortRangeAO.MaxMultibounceAlbedo=0.8 
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.ShortRangeAO.ApplyDuringIntegration=0 
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.RadianceCache.ProbeResolution=64 
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.RoughSpecularSamplingMode=1 
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.DiffuseIntegralMethod=0 
r.Lumen.ScreenProbeGather.Temporal.MaxFramesAccumulated=4 
r.Lumen.Reflections.RadianceCache=1 
r.Lumen.Reflections.GGXSamplingBias=0.7 
r.Lumen.Reflections.HierarchicalScreenTraces.MaxIterations=96 
r.Lumen.Reflections.SmoothBias=0.76 
r.Lumen.Reflections.MaxRoughnessToTrace=0.63 
r.Lumen.Reflections.Temporal.MaxFramesAccumulated=0 
r.Lumen.Reflections.DownsampleFactor=0 
r.Lumen.Reflections.HiResSurface=1
r.Lumen.Reflections.SampleSceneColorAtHit=1
r.Lumen.Reflections.SpecularScale=0.8
r.Lumen.TranslucencyVolume.MaxRayIntensity=0.62
r.Lumen.TranslucencyReflections.FrontLayer.Enable=1
r.Lumen.TranslucencyReflections.FrontLayer.Allow=1
r.SSR.Quality=4 
r.SSR.MaxRoughness=1
r.SSR.Stencil=1
r.VolumetricFog.GridPixelSize=7 
r.VolumetricFog.GridSizeZ=192 
r.VolumetricFog.UpsampleJitterMultiplier=0.55 
r.VolumetricCloud.EnableLocalLightsSampling=1 
r.VolumetricRenderTarget.Mode=3
r.SSS.Scale=3.5
r.SSS.SampleSet=2 
r.SSS.Quality=1
r.SSS.HalfRes=0
r.SSS.Filter=1 
r.Water.SingleLayerWater.SupportCloudShadow=1 
r.ParallelShadowsNonWholeScene=1
Комментарии:  3
TIuBo3aBpuK
Энтузиасты нашли несколько скрытых настроек

Игру на анрыле можно настроить стандартной конфигурацией из документации анрыла? Быть такого не может! А представьте что будет, если она ещё и модификации через пакеты поддерживает 😱

1
monk70

Да не, бред какой-то...

1
Alexander_7

Выглядит лучше,но забирает половину фпс,хотя это в 4к